Yerkrapah Volunteer Land Defenders Union board member on structural changes

Sasun Mikayelyan has many new plans for the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders. This is what board member of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders Ara Ketikyan said during an April 25 press conference, adding that the first change will be the reduction of the number of board members.
“The Union has a new president and a new board, and there will obviously be changes. Sasun Mikayelyan has many new plans, and he will be making some structural changes,” Ketikyan said, adding that the Union will only accept those who are war veterans.
When asked why not all board members were present at the congress of the Union, Ketikyan said the Union doesn’t send invitations for congresses in advance and that all the active members were attending the congress.
When asked if the Union is preparing to deprive Manvel Grigoryan of membership, he said the Union is maintaining the legal principle of presumption of innocence and is waiting for the trial.