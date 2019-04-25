Joe Biden officially announced joining 2020 presidential race

Former US Vice President Joe Biden joined on Thursday a huge list of the US Democratic presidential candidates, CNBC reported.
He made his announcement in a video posted on Twitter.
“We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” Biden said. “If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation — who we are. And I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”
According to the source, Biden will have to fight for the nomination of candidates with 20 more democrats, and, being an elderly man with centrist views, he must prove that his position does not go beyond the position of his own party.
Biden's political career kicked off in 1972, when he was elected to the Senate of the State of Delaware. Biden has worked in the Senate for almost 40 years. He served as chair of the Senate Legal and International Relations Committees, then became Vice President in 2009.