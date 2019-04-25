NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 25.04.2019

Thousands of Armenians in Los Angeles on Wednesday took part in a march on the 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide.

The participants in the march demanded from Turkey to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

Meanwhile, many prominent Americans of Armenian origin, among the Serj Tankian, Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe, Alexis Ohanian commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on social media.

Senators Ed Markey and Dianne Feinstein have expressed their support to the resolution on recognition of Armenian Genocide, and which their colleagues Bob Menendez and Ted Cruz had submitted to the US Senate.

“We can never truly honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide until we fully acknowledge the extent of the horror,” Senator Markey wrote on Twitter. “That’s why I have once again joined @SenatorMenendez to intro a resolution that would officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.”

“To prevent atrocities of the past from repeating themselves we must recognize them for what they were,” Senator Feinstein noted on Twitter.

Colorado’s State Senate unanimously voted on Wednesday to designate April 24 as “Colorado Day of the Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide” through a strongly-worded resolution that also recognized the Republic of Artsakh and the recent cultural genocide in Nakhichevan.

The resolution states that “the ongoing consequences of the Armenian Genocide and its impunity include the Turkish-Azerbaijani blockade of the already-landlocked sister states of the Armenian homeland, the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh.”

This recognition increases the number of American states that have recognized Artsakh to nine.

At its Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the government approved the 2018 State Budget performance report, and it was submitted to the National Assembly of Armenia.

Speaking during the meeting, Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan noted that there were extremely significant events n Armenia last year from the point of view of the economy,

“It was projected that the GDP would grow by 4.9%,” he said. “Even if there were a drop, it would have been a normal phenomenon—taking into account the changes that took place [in the country] in 2018. But a 5.2% growth was recorded.”

The minister also said that the largest part in this growth was the service sector.

The European Court of Human Rights delivered a judgement in the case of Armenia’s first president Levon Ter-Petrosyan against Armenia.

The case concerned the applicant’s complaint about the dispersal of a protest rally on 1 March 2008, the lack of an effective remedy and his alleged placement under house arrest.

The Court ruled that there had been violation of the right to freedom of assembly and association as well as the right to an effective remedy. As to the house arrest, the Court found that it was not in a position to conclude he had been deprived of his liberty or had had his freedom of movement restricted.