Armenian parliamentary speaker meets with Estonian ambassador

There are many opportunities for the expansion of cooperation between Armenia and Estonia. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said during a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Estonia Kai Kaarelson (residence in Tbilisi) today.
The parliamentary speaker stated that the two countries’ relations are warm and friendly and informed that the Armenian parliament recently established the Armenia-Near Baltic states Parliamentary Friendship Group, expressing hope that the Estonian legislature also establishes a similar group.
Mirzoyan expressed gratitude to Estonia for ratifying the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and expressed confidence that the Agreement will convey an essentially new quality to Armenia’s cooperation with the European Union and Estonia.
The parliamentary speaker said what was symbolic was the fact that Kai Kaarelson’s visit to Yerevan coincided with the days when Armenians are marking the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and voiced hope that Estonia would also become one of the countries that have recognized the Armenian Genocide.
In her turn, the Estonian ambassador attached importance to the intensification of inter-parliamentary relations, interactions between deputies and the exchange of experiences and information. She expressed confidence that the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will open new perspectives for the partnership between Armenia and Estonia.