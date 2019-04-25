Adolf Hitler's 'suicide note' up for sale

Adolf Hitler's 'suicide note' is going up for sale, The Sun reported.
In it the defiant Fuhrer refuses to leave his bunker in Berlin as the Red Army closes in on the besieged German capital in April 1945.
It was sent to one of Hitler’s favourite commanders, Field Marshal Ferdinand Schörner, who had been urging him to flee the capital.
The Fuhrer states: “I shall remain in Berlin, so as to take part, in honourable fashion, in the decisive battle for Germany, and to set a good example to all those remaining. I believe that in this way I shall be rendering Germany the best service. For the rest of you, every effort must be made to win the struggle for Berlin. You can there help decisively, by pushing northwards as early as possible."
It could fetch up to £70,000.