Artsakh Defense Army: Bombardment in direction of Chiragli village misinformation
Artsakh Defense Army: Bombardment in direction of Chiragli village misinformation
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The information released by certain Azerbaijani presses according to which, on April 24 at around 17:30 and on April 25 at around 15:20, Armenian border forces opened fire at the Chiragli village stationed in the eastern sector of the line of contact of the conflicting forces and several 4-13-year-old girls were under fire while being in the yard of one of the homes of the village, is nothing but misinformation once again, reports the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh not only sharply denies the information disseminated by Azerbaijan, but also views it as provocative and expresses its willingness to, if necessary, present the present the video recordings describing the current situation on the aforementioned frontiers to the public at large through fixed video surveillance systems and in chronological order.

At the same time, the command of the Armed Forces of Artsakh, staying true to the letter and spirit of the ceasefire regime, calls on Azerbaijan to abstain from the short-sighted tactic of artificially escalating the situation on the line of contact and continue to maintain a constructive stance.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
