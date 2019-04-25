Yerevan mayor receives Lyon's deputy mayor

Yerevan is truly interested in the expansion and enhancement of the decentralized cooperation between France and Armenia. This is what Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan said during a meeting with the delegation led by First Deputy Mayor of Lyon Georges Képénékian.
Attaching importance to the joint programs of Yerevan and Lyon, particularly the creation of an Armenian-French specialized training center, the construction of the Lyon Park, the various initiatives for technical and expert support and the exchange of experiences, Hayk Marutyan noted that the two cities need to raise the level of effectiveness of their cooperation.
Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan said Yerevan has developed several investment programs for the city and would be grateful to the deputy mayor for his support in terms of engaging potential investors from Lyon.
Expressing gratitude for the willingness to expand the cooperation, Georges Képénékian noted that it is necessary to revive and convey new strength to the bilateral ties.
“We need to make our cooperation more pragmatic. By reestablishing new directions, I’m certain that we’ll be able to implement new programs that are important for the economies of our cities,” Georges Képénékian stated.
The deputy mayor also presented the management system of Lyon and stated that the Armenian Genocide memorial in Lyon reaffirms once again the French people’s position on the recognition and condemnation of genocides.
Touching upon the new directions for cooperation, the parties attached importance to the implementation of programs for the enhancement of the spheres of healthcare, higher education, culture and the service sector, particularly public food and tourism.