Imports and exports of Armenian and Cambodian products discussed

Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of the Republic of Armenia Mane Adamyan received today the delegation of the Kingdom of Cambodia. The deputy minister briefly presented Armenia’s business and investment climates and the opportunities for export, informed the delegation about the existing trade regimes and touched upon the Armenia’s agenda for economic reforms and improvement of the investment climate and Armenia’s opportunities in the fields of information technologies, tourism and several other fields, reports the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments.
The Cambodian delegates stated that they are interested in partnership in the areas of mineral waters, agriculture and tourism, as well as the opportunities for and perspectives of cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.
The parties discussed the possible directions for mutually beneficial cooperation and particularly touched upon the import and export of Armenian and Cambodian products.
Mane Adamyan stated that the ministry is ready to support the development of cooperation. Touching upon the relations between Cambodia and the Eurasian Economic Union, the deputy minister emphasized that Armenia is ready to help Cambodia deepen its cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union.
At the end of the meeting held with the participation of the heads of the relevant subdivisions of the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments and the Chairperson of the State Tourism Committee, the guests invited Mane Adamyan to Cambodia to become familiar with the country’s economy and tourism opportunities.