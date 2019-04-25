Armenia President heralds new plan for Ara Sargsyan/Hakob Kojoyan House-Museum

President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan and his wife, Nune Sargsyan visited today the House-Museum of Ara Sargsyan and Hakob Kojoyan in Yerevan.
Accompanied by the Director of the House-Museum Anna Sargsyan, the President and Mrs. Sargsyan toured the museum and were introduced to the exhibitions, the conditions of the building and the problems.
After the tour, the President presented his plan for the museum. “I want to organize an exhibition at the presidential residence to showcase the works of four artists, including Ara Sargsyan, Hakob Kojoyan, Rafael Israelyan and Ara Harutyunyan. The goal is to remember great Armenian artists once again.”
Mentioning the fact that such events must first and foremost serve the public and inspire young artists who can also showcase their works in the halls of the presidential residence, Armen Sargsyan reminded that it was the solo concert of great pianist Svetlana Navasardyan that laid the foundation for such cultural events at the presidential residence. The head of state also emphasized that it is necessary to pay more attention to Armenian history and arts.