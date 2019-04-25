Sri Lanka authorities warn of possible terrorist attacks on April 26

The authorities of Sri Lanka have warned about the threat of terrorist attacks in the mosques on April 26, The Sunday Times reported.
Security is to be strengthened around Mosques in a bid to avert a possible attack during religious observances tomorrow (April 26).
"The State Intelligence Service has informed me of a possible threat by the same group which was involved in last Sunday's carnage," Chairman of the Dewatagaha Mosque in Colombo told Times Online.
Meanwhile, the government minister for Muslim religious affairs, Abdul Haleem Mohamed Hasheem, asked the country's larger Islamic population to avoid mosques on Friday, the Muslim holy day.
"As a sign of solidarity with the Catholic Community and a show of protest against the barbaric act of the ruthless terrorists I appeal to my Muslim brothers to avoid gathering for congregational prayers tomorrow (Friday), but to pray in the homes instead, for peace and security of our Motherland," he said in a letter distributed via Muslim community groups.