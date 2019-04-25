News
Armenia's Permanent Representative speaks about Armenian Genocide at UN General Assembly
Armenia's Permanent Representative speaks about Armenian Genocide at UN General Assembly
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

On April 24, Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mher Margaryan participated in the High Level Plenary Meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace.

Stating the fact that Armenia attaches importance to multilateralism and diplomacy in advancing the agenda of peace, international cooperation, Armenia’s Permanent Representative stressed that “today Armenians in Armenia and around the world are commemorating and paying tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide”. Mentioning that April 24th symbolizes “one of the darkest pages in the history of mankind in the 20th century, when 104 years ago the Armenian people faced the ultimate crime, the crime of genocide’, Mher Margaryan stressed that the Armenian Genocide is a stark reminder to what extent humanity can degrade to in the absence of strong multilateral institutions and crisis of the international order.

Armenia’s Permanent Representative stated that “today Armenia bears special duty to advance the human rights agenda, especially for the prevention of crimes against humanity and mass atrocities”. He also stressed that Armenia is resolute to exert efforts to support the strengthening of multilateral institutions to prevent hatred and extremism and protect human rights and human dignity around the world.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
