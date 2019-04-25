Azerbaijani trespasser undergoes operation, in stable condition

On April 24, citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elvin Arif oglu Hibragimov, who was detained for crossing the state border of Armenia, was checked into Erebuni Medical Center, reports the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia.
After his checkup, doctors said the patient needed to undergo an operation immediately, and a foreign body was removed from Hibragimov’s stomach following an open surgery. The patient is under the care and supervision of doctors and is in stable condition. All the operations were performed through the close collaboration between the Ministries of Justice and Healthcare of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian Red Cross Society.