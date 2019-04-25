News
Friday
April 26
News
Sri Lanka officials revise death toll from attacks down by 100
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The officials of Sri Lanka revised the death toll from Easter Sunday bombings down by about 100 on Thursday, blaming the difficulty in identifying body parts at bomb scenes for the earlier inaccurate number, Reuters reported.

The new official figure was 253, down from an earlier 359, Deputy Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene said. He blamed inaccurate data provided by morgues for the discrepancy. Anil Jasinghe, the director general of Sri Lanka’s health services, told Reuters any figure was an estimate: “It could be 250 or 260. I can’t exactly say. There are so many body parts and it is difficult to give a precise figure.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
