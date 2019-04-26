Trump to Biden: Welcome to the race, Sleepy Joe

US President Donald Trump commented on the news about former Vice President Joe Biden’s running in the next presidential election.
“Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!”
Earlier, Joe Biden formally announced his running in the presidential race. In his respective TV address, Biden strongly condemned Donald Trump.