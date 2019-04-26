News
Argentina president addresses Armenian community on 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Argentina president addresses Armenian community on 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President Mauricio Macri of Argentina addressed the country’s Armenian community on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide commemoration.

“On the Day of Action for Tolerance and Respect among the Peoples, I want to greet especially the great Armenian community that chose Argentina to live and build its future here, enriching our identity and culture,” the Argentine president wrote on Twitter.

April 24 has been declared in Argentina as the Day of Action for Tolerance and Respect among the Peoples.
Հայերեն
