Kim Jong-un’s train leaving Russia

The armored train of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is leaving the station of Russia’s Vladivostok and headed back to Pyongyang, Washington Post reported.
“Kim left for Pyongyang on Friday afternoon by his private train about 4 ½ hours earlier than planned after his delegation requested to cut his visit short, Russian news agencies reported,” the source noted.
Minister of Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexander Kozlov, Primorye Governor Oleg Kozhemyako, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Russian Ambassador to the North Korea Alexander Matsegora took part in the farewell ceremony for the North Korean leader.