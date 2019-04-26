Armenia’s Pashinyan: All solutions are in our heads

YEREVAN. – On the occasion of the World Intellectual Property Day, a conference devoted to intellectual property’s importance in making a revolution in a country’s economy was convened Friday in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also was in attendance to this event.
“Ultimately, humanity came to the undeniable conclusion that there is nothing more precious than the idea, because the developments of the last century have brought [to the fact] that intellectual property is much more important and valuable than material property,” Pashinyan noted in his remarks. “I have repeatedly said that all the solutions are in our heads, all the solutions are in our minds, all our problems are the problems of the intellectual sphere, and the protection of intellectual property is also extremely important for our economy, for making an economic revolution.”