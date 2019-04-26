Armenia PM: Border is one of most mysterious phenomena that exist

YEREVAN. – Border, in general, is one of the most mysterious phenomena that can exist and does exist. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday stated this as he congratulated the National Security Service border guards on the Day of Armenia Border Guard Troops.
“By saying ‘Republic of Armenia,’ we first of all mean our borders because our place on planet Earth, our place under the Sun, our future, and our understanding of the past are determined by those borders,” Pashinyan said, in particular, in his address. “And so, the border guard service, the border guard’s day, has an extremely important significance in this regard.
“Because of the circumstances known to us, today being a border guard [in Armenia] is not only a job title, but also a mission.
“The border guard’s day is a holiday not only for the National Security Service border guards, but also for our armed forces, for our people, because each and every one of us (…) first of all thinks about the border because the security of the border is the security of our country, the security of our future, the security of our children.”
Also, the Armenian PM thanked the Russian border guard troops for protecting the section of Armenia’s state border that is entrusted to them.