US Ambassador: Armenian women have great potential in business
US Ambassador: Armenian women have great potential in business
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenian women have great potential in business, the US Ambassador Lynne Tracy said on Friday at the International Forum of Women's Entrepreneurship, which is held in Armenia for the first time.

According to her, thanks to their talent, creativity and determination, Armenian women will be able to achieve their goals, realize their dreams and develop the country.

She noted that women work in all areas and make a huge contribution not only to the development of the Armenian economy, but also in all other areas of activity in this country,

However, she noted that the economic independence of women contributes not only to the prosperity of families, but can even lead to the growth of the world economy as a whole.

At the same time, Lynne Tracy recalled that in 104 countries of the world women are prohibited from engaging in certain types of activities, which limits their potential and rights.

This means that 2.7 billion women around the world are deprived of the same opportunities as men, she said adding that the US is ready to work with its allies and partners around the world to jointly change these statistics, and not only because it is the right way, but also because it is the smart and reasonable option.

According to her, supporting women is the best way to promote growth and development of the economy.

Lynne Tracy concluded that the US Embassy is ready to cooperate with its Armenian partners on all these issues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
