French Ambassador: Armenia should pay more attention to women's engagement in IT field

The majority of employees in the field of municipal work in France are women, the French Ambassador, Jonathan Lacote, said on Friday in Yerevan at the International Forum on Women's Entrepreneurship, which is being held in Armenia for the first time.

According to him, Armenia should pay more attention to women's participation, especially in the area of new technologies.

He noted that 40% of women are engaged in this in France.

France, for its part, in the face of the embassy, is ready to provide Armenia with comprehensive support, including advisory.