Sri Lanka searching for 140 people with suspected ISIS links

Sri Lankan authorities are searching for about 140 people suspected of links with the ISIS following the deadly Easter Sunday attacks, the country's President has said, ABC reported.

Sri Lankan police have already arrested 76 people over the attacks, including foreigners from Syria and Egypt.

As reported earlier, a series of explosions rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first six thundered in three temples and three hotels in the country, the seventh was recorded in the west of the island, while the eighth have been heard in a residential complex in the suburbs of Colombo. The authorities of Sri Lanka have already detained over 100 people amid series of terrorist attacks that rocked the island last Sunday.

The ISIS has claimed the responsibility for the attack without providing evidences.