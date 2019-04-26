Frank Pallone condemns Erdogan's April 24 speech

U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone called Turkish president Erdogan's April 24 speech “a disgusting denial of historical facts”.
Pallone supported Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Armenians everywhere in condemning Erdogan’s words.
This hate-filled speech #Erdogan gave yesterday on the day to commemorate the #ArmenianGenocide was a disgusting denial of historical facts. I stand with @NikolPashinyan and Armenians everywhere in condemning a new low from this brutal authoritarian. https://t.co/kqPlXJlvqQ— Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) April 25, 2019
Earlier Pashinyan said making such a speech on April 24 is “is an ultimate insult to the Armenian people and to humanity, extreme hate speech by Erdogan personally.”
“The world must speak out,” Pashinyan added.