Friday
April 26
Friday
April 26
Frank Pallone condemns Erdogan's April 24 speech
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone called Turkish president Erdogan's April 24 speech “a disgusting denial of historical facts”.

Pallone supported Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Armenians everywhere in condemning Erdogan’s words.

Earlier Pashinyan said making such a speech on April 24 is “is an ultimate insult to the Armenian people and to humanity, extreme hate speech by Erdogan personally.”

“The world must speak out,” Pashinyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
