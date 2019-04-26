News
MP: There are legislative gaps in intellectual property protection
MP: There are legislative gaps in intellectual property protection
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

There are legislative gaps in the field of intellectual property protection, the deputy of the National Assembly from the ruling My Step bloc, Suren Grigoryan, said on Friday.

According to him, what is needed is not just strict laws, but tools for effective regulation of the sphere.

“One of such tools can be the corresponding legislative base,” Grigoryan added.

He noted that it is necessary to be consistent in raising issues in the field of intellectual property protection.

There is still no perception in the country that software is the result of human labor, he added.

Suren Grigoryan expressed confidence that this or that activity should not be based only on patriotism.
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
