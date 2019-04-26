News
Russian Deputy Minister: Armenia has preferences for exporting goods to EU
Russian Deputy Minister: Armenia has preferences for exporting goods to EU
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Armenia has preferences for exporting goods to EU, Timur Maximov, Deputy Minister of Russian Economic Developmen said on the threshold of the EEU Intergovernmental Council meeting scheduled in Yerevan.

Asked to comment, whether the customs privileges provided by the EU to Armenia could attract enterprises of the Eurasian Economic Union, the deputy minister noted that the preferences granted to Armenia in theory suggest a great competitive advantage.

According to him, our relations with the EU are not always dictated by economic logic. Even having a theoretical possibility, it is not always possible in practice to implement it, he said adding trade contradictions are sharpening and everything that is written and declared is not always reflected in practice.

At the same time, he expressed hope that Russian companies would use the opportunity provided to Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
