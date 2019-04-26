Armenia’s Pashinyan: Any country has obligation to protect its citizen

As far as I know, Mikael Harutyunyan, former Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, is also a citizen of the Russian Federation, and we have to take that situation into account.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday stated the aforementioned speaking with reporters. He noted this referring to the fact that Harutyunyan, who is a defendant in the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city in March 2008, is in Russia and does not return to Armenia.
“We have a situation today when a foreign state accuses our citizen of a crime, but because of our legislation, we can’t extradite him because it runs counter to our constitution, legislation,” Pashinyan said. “Any state has an obligation to protect its citizen.”
According to our information, this person who Pashinyan noted is thief in law Andranik Soghoyan, whom the Czech Republic is seeking.