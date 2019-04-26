Armenia PM: National Security Service must reveal all corruption risks

Both the State Oversight Service and the National Security Service are under my subordination, and if I find it necessary, the National Security Service will also be examined. This is what Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told journalists today when he was told that the State Oversight Service is the only institution that can examine the National Security Service and asked how was it that there has not been any examination over the past year.
“I have seen the need for many things over the past year, but I can’t do everything at once. The State Oversight Service has to conduct examination upon the permission and by the assignment of the Prime Minister,” he said.
When asked if he doesn’t see any problems within the National Security Service, the Prime Minister said he sees problems within the Service, the Police, the government, all regional governor’s offices and municipalities and added that the National Security Service must reveal all corruption risks within any institution.