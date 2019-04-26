Armenia National Security Service Director sees no problem with transfer of Davit Sanasaryan's case

I see no problem with the transfer of Davit Sanasaryan’s case from the proceedings of the National Security Service to the proceedings of the Special Investigation Service. This is what Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan told journalists today.
“I am aware that Mr. Sanasaryan’s attorneys have appealed to the Prosecutor General with the request to transfer the proceedings to the Special Investigation Service, and to be honest, I see no problem with that because I don’t doubt the lawful actions of the National Security Service’s investigators for a second,” Artur Vanetsyan said.
When asked why the criminal case hadn’t been initially instituted by the Special Investigation Service, Vanetsyan said the following: “The criminal case was initially based on information regarding the unlawful actions committed by Zorashen LLC and wasn’t against Davit Sanasaryan. At the time, the person under the criminal case was not a subject of the National Security Service, and this is why the criminal case is being investigated in the proceedings of the Investigative Department of the National Security Service.”