News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 26
USD
481.33
EUR
536.06
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.33
EUR
536.06
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Armenia National Security Service Director sees no problem with transfer of Davit Sanasaryan's case
Armenia National Security Service Director sees no problem with transfer of Davit Sanasaryan's case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


I see no problem with the transfer of Davit Sanasaryan’s case from the proceedings of the National Security Service to the proceedings of the Special Investigation Service. This is what Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan told journalists today.

“I am aware that Mr. Sanasaryan’s attorneys have appealed to the Prosecutor General with the request to transfer the proceedings to the Special Investigation Service, and to be honest, I see no problem with that because I don’t doubt the lawful actions of the National Security Service’s investigators for a second,” Artur Vanetsyan said.

When asked why the criminal case hadn’t been initially instituted by the Special Investigation Service, Vanetsyan said the following: “The criminal case was initially based on information regarding the unlawful actions committed by Zorashen LLC and wasn’t against Davit Sanasaryan. At the time, the person under the criminal case was not a subject of the National Security Service, and this is why the criminal case is being investigated in the proceedings of the Investigative Department of the National Security Service.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia intelligence chief explains how charged ex-MP left Armenia
Former MP Mihran Poghosyan has been arrested in Russia...
 Powerful tornado hits US state of Louisiana
The tornado destroyed buildings, damaged cars and electrical wires…
Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal starts considering appeal of Spayka company director’s arrest
The appeal is examined in a closed hearing…
 Pastinfo newspaper: Armenian parliament's deputy chief of staff tried to enter with weapon?
In response to a verbal inquiry from Pastinfo, acting Head of the...
 Carlos Ghosn banned from contacting with his wife
Tokyo prosecutors have told the court...
 Armenia State Oversight Service official released from penitentiary institution
The Prosecutor General’s Office told Armenian News-NEWS.am that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos