Armenia Premier: People are doing right thing that they expect more

YEREVAN. – The people are doing the right thing that they expect more, and it’s very good that they expect more. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday said this speaking with reporters.
“Fifty thousand jobs have been brought out of the shadow [economy], or created, in Armenia in a year,” Pashinyan said. “We are confident that we will exceed the state budget revenues by at least 40 billion drams. We will raise teachers’ salary, the salary of the military is increasing as of July 1, the National Security Service, Police salaries have already increased, the salary of 205,000 people has increased as of July 1, the salary of medical workers increased by 30 percent, the pension and benefit of 85,000 people is increasing so much that it will not be lower than the consumer basket, elections that are unconditionally in line with democratic standards have taken place in the Republic of Armenia, [and] there is no obstacles to the market entry in the Republic of Armenia. You expect more? You are doing the right thing, and there will be more.”