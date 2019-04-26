Armenia intelligence chief explains how charged ex-MP left Armenia

YEREVAN. – Movement of a person can be restricted only after charges are brought against him, head of Armenia’s National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan told reporters.
He was asked whether he is concerned over the fact that former MP Mihran Poghosyan who was arrested in Russia last week could easily leave Armenia.
“Even if we know that someone may be a suspected criminal, if we violate the law during the investigation and do not allow him to leave the country, you will ask me: ‘why don’t you let an innocent person leave?” Vanetsyan said.
Former Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of Armenia who is involved in an offshore scandal has already applied for a political asylum in Russia.