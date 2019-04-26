Armenia President receives new Ambassador of Qatar

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Armenia Mohammed bin Hamad Saad Al Hajri (residence in Tehran) presented his Letters of Credence to President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today, reports the official website of the President of the Republic of Armenia.
President Sarkissian congratulated the ambassador on starting his diplomatic service in Armenia, expressed his deep gratitude to Qatar for its great support for the establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in the State of Qatar and accepted the invitation to attend the opening of Armenia’s embassy.
The Armenian president reaffirmed his invitation to Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Father Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani to pay an official visit to Armenia.
The Qatari ambassador transmitted the warm greetings of Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and said he would use his whole experience to contribute to the strengthening and expansion of Armenian-Qatari relations.