ARF-D leadership and Russian Ambassador discuss Armenia-Russia ties

On April 25, representative of the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Hagop Der Khatchadourian and member of the ARF-D Bureau Armen Rustamyan met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia Sergey Kopirkin and his Senior Advisor Aleksandr Ananiev.
As reported the ARF-D Public Relations Office, a wide range of issues on Armenia-Russia relations, regional issues and other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.