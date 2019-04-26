Armenian FM receives Deputy Mayor of Lyon Georges Képénékian

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received today the delegation led by First Deputy Mayor of Lyon Georges Képénékian.
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, greeting the guests, with satisfaction, Minister Mnatsakanyan stated that France and Armenia have a rather wide and multilayered agenda and voiced hope that the reciprocal visits at different levels will also contribute to further expansion and deepening of the decentralized cooperation between France and Armenia.
Touching upon President Macron’s decision on declaring April 24th as a day of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, the foreign minister emphasized that Armenia and the Armenian people highly appreciate the step taken by the fraternal people of France for the restoration of denied justice.
Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the broad reforms agenda of the Armenian government aimed at fostering an economy hinged on innovation and technological advancement, and in this context, the parties emphasized the need for enhancement and further deepening of the mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of information technologies, innovation and creative education.