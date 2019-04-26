Was Karabakh conflict discussed during Putin-Aliyev meeting in Beijing?

Russian and Azerbaijani presidents – Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev – met in Beijing on Friday on the margins of the “One Belt, One Road” international forum.

Russian leader agreed with his Azerbaijani counterpart on holding trilateral summit of the Russian, Azerbaijani and Iranian leaders in Russia this August, Kremlin said in a statement. The sides also discussed trade and economic ties.

According to Kremlin’s press release, they did not discuss the Karabakh conflict, while Azerbaijani president’s press office said they touched upon the issue.

The statement released by Azerbaijani president’s office said “President Vladimir Putin said Russia as OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country will spare no effort for the settlement of the conflict”.

“President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave high appraisal of Russia’s efforts as a co-chairing state for the settlement of this conflict,” the statement says.