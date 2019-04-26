Armenia Defense Minister on PM's statements

I will be very glad, if the money is geared towards the army. This is what Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan told journalists today, touching upon the statement of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan that the money of former corrupt officials need to be geared towards the army.
However, Tonoyan failed to mention how much money has been geared towards the army to date.
When asked about his opinion on the statements of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Nikol Pashinyan that he starting the talks on Artsakh from a new point, meaning that the talks held by his predecessors are being left aside, the defense minister said the following: “Do you want me to say something wrong or the opposite? The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia makes decisions in regard to foreign policy issues, is responsible for and leads the negotiations. Do you want the defense minister to comment on that? He has assumed a new office and is launching the negotiation process ex-officio.”