Ambassador: It is important that French position in OSCE MG is not questioned

It is important that the French position in the OSCE MG is not questioned, the French Ambassador Jonathan Lacote told reporters on Friday.
According to the ambassador, the French participation in the OSCE MG is an important achievement, as well as in Armenia.
Asked to comment on whether cooperation is possible between individual cities of France and Karabakh, Lacote explained that at the population level this communication is possible.
However, individual regions or cities of France cannot have their own diplomacy, he said adding that diplomacy must be united and meet the unified rules of the game.