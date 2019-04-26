News
Armenia Defense Minister on former defense minister's dual citizenship
I personally don’t think it’s normal, but a person can be a dual citizen by law. This is what Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan told journalists today, touching upon the fact that Armenia’s former Minister of Defense Mikayel Harutyunyan was also a citizen of the Russian Federation during his term of office.

When journalists reminded Tonoyan that Harutyunyan was the Minister of Defense and asked if it is normal for him to a be dual citizen while holding office, Tonoyan said the following: “I have my own rules of conduct that I wouldn’t like to comment on. I personally don’t think it’s normal, but a person can be a dual citizen by law.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
