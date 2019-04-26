News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 26
USD
481.33
EUR
536.06
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.33
EUR
536.06
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Armenian official: EAEU common energy market to increase Armenian energy export
Armenian official: EAEU common energy market to increase Armenian energy export
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

If a common energy market works in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union, it may create opportunities for Armenia to export more energy. This is what newly elected Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Garegin Baghramyan told journalists today.

“In some sense, the common energy market will create an opportunity to import seasonal energy for a cheaper price. Overall, the unification of markets will entail more consumers in the common market, meaning there will be higher demand, more production and more consumers,” Baghramyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Russian Deputy Minister: Armenia has preferences for exporting goods to EU
Even having a theoretical possibility, it is not always possible in practice to implement it…
 Armenian Parliament discusses EEU-China deal ratification
“The document does not imply an automatic reduction of trade barriers…
 Lukashenko: Eurasian Union should become full-fledged economic union
We are counting on the achievement of specific goals that will give a tangible result…
 Russian senator: Russia, Armenia leaders will meet on May 29
They will meet in Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the meeting of the Supreme Council…
 Kazakhstan ex-President Nazarbayev to hold high honorary office at EAEU?
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Armenian parliament's committee approves deal between Eurasian Union and China
Armenian parliament’s standing committee on regional issues and Eurasian integration...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos