Armenian official: EAEU common energy market to increase Armenian energy export

If a common energy market works in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union, it may create opportunities for Armenia to export more energy. This is what newly elected Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Garegin Baghramyan told journalists today.
“In some sense, the common energy market will create an opportunity to import seasonal energy for a cheaper price. Overall, the unification of markets will entail more consumers in the common market, meaning there will be higher demand, more production and more consumers,” Baghramyan said.