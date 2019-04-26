Armenian parliamentary committee chair receives Argentine Ambassador

Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Argentine Republic to the Republic of Armenia Gonzalo Urriolabeitia.
As reported the National Assembly, welcoming the guest to the National Assembly, Ruben Rubinyan touched upon the opportunities for enhancement of Armenia-Argentina relations and attached importance to the role parliamentary partnership. The Chair of the Committee stated that Armenia is ready to exert the necessary efforts for the enhancement and deepening of relations with the Parliament of Argentina.
Within the scope of inter-parliamentary cooperation, Ruben Rubinyan attached importance to the effective and cooperative activities of the parliamentary friendship groups of the parliaments of both countries.
During the meeting, the parties also emphasized the importance of closer partnership, particularly in the economic and cultural sectors, as well as the promotion of relations for the growth of tourism.