Texas mayor Richard Molina charged with organized election fraud

The mayor of a South Texas city was arrested for voter fraud, according to authorities, UPI reported.
Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina, 41, and his wife, Dalia Molina, 42, surrendered themselves to police Thursday on charges of orchestrating an organized illegal voting scheme in the city's mayoral election of 2017, the Attorney General of Texas' office said in a statement.
According to the statement, the couple had numerous people change their addresses to residences where they did not live in order to vote for Molina in the November 7, 2017, Edinburg municipal election. Molina was charged with two felony counts of illegal voting and one count of engaging in organized election fraud while his wife was charged with one count of illegal voting.
Molina's lawyer Carlos A. Garcia said his client and wife were the "victims of a power struggle."