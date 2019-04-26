Lyon Deputy Mayor: Armenia, Diaspora must use influence in international arena

Armenia and the Diaspora must use their influence to solve problems in the international arena. This is what Deputy Mayor of Lyon Georges Képénékian declared during an April 26 press conference.
He stated that, taking into account the intricate diplomatic situation in the world, Armenia and the Diaspora need to combine their efforts and exert pressure on various international organizations when it comes to the solution to this or that issue.
“The Diaspora needs to be reinforced. It’s time for more pragmatic cooperation, and I see that the new generation of Armenians are very determined to take actions for the advancement of the country,” he stated.
According to him, the Diaspora needs to be able to respond adequately to the changes of the mindset and the development of events in Armenia.
Georges Képénékian stated that the purpose of his visit is to pay a visit to the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial and hold meetings with Armenia’s leadership ahead of the preparations for the Armenian-French commission on decentralized cooperation.
“During our meetings, Armenia’s leadership and I decided that we had to ensure more intensive cooperation between French and Armenian cities and regions and hold more than one or two meetings a year,” he added.
The deputy mayor emphasized the engagement of wide layers of society in both countries, adding that this will allow for deepening of the cooperation that was established after the devastating earthquake in 1988.