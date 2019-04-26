News
US imposes sanction on Venezuela's FM
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and a judge in the Court of Appeals for Caracas, Carol Padilla, Reuters reported.

As the US Treasury Department noted, Arreaza and Carol Padilla were targeted in the latest round of U.S. sanctions against Maduro’s government over the crisis in Venezuela.

Since the United States recognized Guaido in January, Arreaza has been a regular visitor to the United States, specifically the United Nations in New York, where he has lobbied countries to build support for Maduro.
