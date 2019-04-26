Armenia PM: There are alarms about situation in drug market

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held today a consultation devoted to the problems in the drug market and the opportunities for solving those problems. Among the participants of the consultation were the heads of the responsible departments and representatives of the private sector carrying out activities in the sector, reports the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

“We are receiving various alarms about the current situation in the drug market, as well as alarms from the Counting Chamber. Recently, upon a government decision, we introduced some regulations in this sector with the hope to solve most of the problems that exist. The topic and occasion of today’s discussion is to understand what problems we have been able to solve through the latest regulations, what the existing problems on our agenda are and what the problems aren’t on our agenda, but it would be better, if those problems didn’t exist,” Pashinyan stated.

The factors that affect drug prices, the tax administration, the problems with wholesale and retail of drugs, the opportunities to differentiate between wholesale and retail, the maintenance of drugs in customs storages, the fight against illicit circulation of drugs and other issues were particularly touched upon during the consultation.

The Prime Minister assigned Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan to establish a platform and hold regular discussions with sector-specific representatives to discuss the current issues and the possible solutions to those issues and the regulations in the drug market.