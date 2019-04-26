Armenia President, wife attend Creative Armenia Foundation's event

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his wife, Nune Sarkissian attended today the event organized by Creative Armenia Foundation, reports the official website of the Staff of the President of the Republic of Armenia.
The results of the Art of Shadows photo contest were summed up and the newly created Creative Armenia Network was presented during the event.
President Sarkissian welcomed the Foundation’s activities and stated that creating and the arts are the most important qualities of human beings.
“Creating and creating art are not just the monopoly of artists. Creating art is also the monopoly of craftsmen. Paintings, sculptures or music are not the only works of art. Human attitude can also be a work of art. God was also an artist and created that which was beautiful, and this led to the creation of the universe and us,” Armen Sarkissian stated.
The President emphasized the fact that Armenia has only one path to take in the 21st century, and that is the path to new creative ideas.
President Sarkissian reminded the attendees about the launch of cultural events at the presidential residence and suggested holding Creative Armenia Day at the presidential residence once or twice a year. “I want you to view the presidential residence as the home of creative Armenians when you talk about the presidential residence,” President Sarkissian declared.