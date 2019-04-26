Wife stabs husband to death in China after he 'forgot to buy chicken legs'

A woman in China stabbed her husband to death after he forgot to bring home some chicken legs, Daily Mail reported.
Relatives of the victim, who was named as Wu Shouchun, said that the woman, surnamed Luo, became very spoiled and bad tempered after getting married.
Wu's mother, He Changying, told reporters that her son was attending a business dinner when her daughter-in-law asked him to bring her some chicken legs. However, after the meal, Wu forgot about the errand and returned home without the food she had asked for. During the argument, the furious wife rushed into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and slashed Wu.