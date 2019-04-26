News
Sri Lanka imposes curfew
Sri Lanka imposes curfew
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Authorities in Sri Lanka imposed a curfew after a wave of bombs in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, local News 1st website reported.

Three new explosions hit the city of Kalmunei in Sri Lanka on Friday.

As reported earlier, a series of explosions rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first six thundered in three temples and three hotels in the country, the seventh was recorded in the west of the island, while the eighth have been heard in a residential complex in the suburbs of Colombo. The authorities of Sri Lanka have already detained over 100 people amid series of terrorist attacks that rocked the island last Sunday.
