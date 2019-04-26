Giant potato sculpture converted into a hotel

Parliament of Portugal recognizes Armenian Genocide

Sri Lankan police arrest 3 with explosives

Davit Sanasaryan: Result of State Oversight Service's study of sensational topic

Armenia ranked 116th in U.N. happiness index

State Oversight Service department employee released, resigns

Vigen Sargsyan to study business administration in the US

Glendale commemorates the 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Armenia President, wife attend Spartacus ballet

Armenia, Cambodia hold political consultations

Armenia President, wife attend Creative Armenia Foundation's event

Garo Paylan makes inquiry to Turkey's vice president over documents on Armenian Genocide

Wife stabs husband to death in China after he 'forgot to buy chicken legs'

US imposes sanction on Venezuela's FM

Lyon Deputy Mayor: Armenia, Diaspora must use influence in international arena

Sri Lanka imposes curfew

French Ambassador to Armenia: There is no information about terrorists' involvement in Notre-Dame fire

Armenia PM: There are alarms about situation in drug market

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session to be held in Yerevan

Texas mayor Richard Molina charged with organized election fraud

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 26.04.2019

Trump praises Putin's statement on North Korea

Armenian minister says Armenia has less shadow economy

Reports: 3 new explosions hit Sri Lanka

Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission considering tariff model formation

Russia, Iran, Turkey invite Iraq and Lebanon to join Astana process

Armenian official: EAEU common energy market to increase Armenian energy export

Lyon Vice Mayor: There is Armenian among yellow vests protesters

Ararat Mirzoyan discusses National Assembly possible support programmes

Ararat-73 Armenian football team member receives Yerevan Mayor's Gold Medal

Armenia PM receives Armenian chess team ahead of 2019 PRO Chess League

Armenian minister receives German ministry, GIZ and KfW representatives

Lyon Vice-Mayor on Armenian Genocide: It is time to raise other issues

Armenian parliamentary committee chair receives Argentine Ambassador

Armenian diplomats awarded in Kyiv (PHOTOS)

Girl, 3, keeps her brother alive after parents' murder-suicide

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Ambassador: It is important that French position in OSCE MG is not questioned

Armenia MOD: All arrangements for delivery from Russia are made for this year and next

Armenia Defense Minister on former defense minister's dual citizenship

Armenia Defense Minister on PM's statements

Putin announces venue for next Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran summit

Was Karabakh conflict discussed during Putin-Aliyev meeting in Beijing?

Armenia PM: National Security Service must reveal all corruption risks

Armenia National Security Service Director sees no problem with transfer of Davit Sanasaryan's case

Armenia State Oversight Service has acting chief

ARF-D leadership and Russian Ambassador discuss Armenia-Russia ties

Armenian FM receives Deputy Mayor of Lyon Georges Képénékian

Armenia intelligence chief explains how charged ex-MP left Armenia

Armenia PM on criminals' disappearance and parliamentary immunity

Armenia Premier: People are doing right thing that they expect more

Armenia Ambassador donates nearly 20 books about Armenia to Maastricht University

Sri Lanka searching for 140 people with suspected ISIS links

Armenia President receives new Ambassador of Qatar

Armenian MP and head of faction introduce bill for students who study and work

Armenia Defense Minister: No offer for purchase of arms from US yet

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Any country has obligation to protect its citizen

Armenia has new Ambassador to Spain

Armenia PM: Investigation bodies are focused on cases, not me

PM speaks on whether any official can be “framed” in new Armenia

Pentagon says S-400s’ supply to Turkey is strategic ploy of Moscow

MP: There are legislative gaps in intellectual property protection

Eurasian Economic Union with Armenia and other countries is being built on respect for sovereignty, Putin says

Minister: Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border is stable

Russian Deputy Minister: Armenia has preferences for exporting goods to EU

Pashinyan urges women to make a step in economic revolution

Armenia Premier: People have will and courage to continue victorious march

French Ambassador: Armenia should pay more attention to women's engagement in IT field

Defense Minister: Armenia intends to continue contribution to UN peacekeeping missions

Armenian Americans hold rally for justice, Erdogan's allies celebrate Genocide (PHOTOS)

UK Ambassador to Armenia: Many projects are more effective if women are involved

US Ambassador: Armenian women have great potential in business

Armenia PM: Border is one of most mysterious phenomena that exist (PHOTOS)

Frank Pallone condemns Erdogan's April 24 speech

Kim Jong-un’s train leaving Russia

Oil prices are falling

Armenia hosts International Forum on Women’s Entrepreneurship for first time (PHOTOS)

Trump: US Justice Department would like to receive data on Clinton and Ukraine possible links

Day of Armenia Border Guard Troops is celebrated

Armenia’s Pashinyan: All solutions are in our heads

Armenia PM clarifies his statement on creating more than 50,000 jobs

Newspaper: Several Armenian ambassadors to resign

Macron recommends reducing Schengen Area

Argentina president addresses Armenian community on 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Trump to Biden: Welcome to the race, Sleepy Joe

Lost sequel to 'A Clockwork Orange' discovered in Burgess's archive

US-led coalition admits killing 1,291 civilians in Iraq, Syria

Gold chain and cross thief confesses

Police searching for 30-year-old Armenuhi Aydinyan

New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University hosts Armenian Genocide conference

Sri Lanka officials revise death toll from attacks down by 100

UK pre-schoolers protest against ‘tests’

Pashinyan attends requiem service of editor-in-chief of Armenian daily

Mikhail Gorbachev hospitalized

Azerbaijani trespasser undergoes operation, in stable condition

Civil Contract Party holds closed session, sets date of congress

Armenia Prosecutor General receives Council of Europe delegation

Edouard Philippe to Turkey: France will not let itself be influenced by any pressure, by any lies

Imports and exports of Armenian and Cambodian products discussed

Adolf Hitler's 'suicide note' up for sale