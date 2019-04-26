Vigen Sargsyan to study business administration in the US

Vigen Sargsyan has decided to study business administration for a year starting in June. This is what Armenia’s foreign defense minister announced during a meeting with the alumni of Luys Foundation.
“I have decided to dedicate a year to additional education. In June, I will start studying at the MIT Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where there are special programs that are new for many universities. There will be 110 people of a middle age group from 44 countries and with 15-20 years of work experience,” he said, adding that he has decided to study to gain more knowledge.