Giant potato sculpture converted into a hotel

A giant potato sculpture built to promote Idaho's spud farmers is being converted into the Big Idaho Potato Hotel, a single-room accommodation, UPI reported.
The Big Idaho Potato sculpture, which measures 8.5 meters long, 3.5 meters wide was constructed by the Idaho Potato Commission to mark its 75th anniversary in 2012 and was taken on tour for seven years to promote the crop.
Kristie Wolfe, who was on the Big Idaho Potato's tour team, offered to put her expertise as a tiny house builder to use and convert the original sculpture into a singe-room hotel.
The hotel is listed on Airbnb for $200 a night and reservations begin in late May.