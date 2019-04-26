Garo Paylan makes inquiry to Turkey's vice president over documents on Armenian Genocide

Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP from Turkey’s opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), has made an inquiry to vice president of Turkey Fuat Oktay over the fate of the records of the Turkish court-martial that operated from 1919-1922 aimed at bringing to juctice the perpetrators who committed crimes against the Armenian people, the Istanbul-based Agos newspaper reported.
According to Garo Paylan, Turkish President Erdogan mentioned in the April 24, 2019 speech on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the Medz Yeghern that the doors of their archives are open before all those who aim to discover the truth
Following issues were highlighted in the Palyan's inquiry"
1. Aren't the records of the court-martial kept in the state archive?
2. When were the mentioned records first submitted to the archive? Where and in which archive's catalogue were the data of the records for the last time?
3. Where and in which archive those records are kept if the calls that the original records are absent or unavailable do not correspond to the reality?
4. By what means can the researchers, who ''want to discover the truth'', reach those records?'