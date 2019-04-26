Glendale commemorates the 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

The Glendale City Hall organized a commemoration event dedicated to the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in the Alex Theater. Armenia's Consul General to Los Angeles, Armen Baibourtian was the main speaker of the event, the press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.
US Congressman Adam Schiff, California Senator Anthony Portantino, Mayor of Glendale Ara Najarian and City Council member Zareh Sinanyan delivered speeches during the evening.
Representatives of Armenian-American community structures, Armenian and American political, public and cultural figures were present at the event. The Armenian member of the Romanian parliament, Varuzhan Voskanyan also attended the event.
"One and a half million Armenians were killed between 1915 and 1923 by Ottoman Turkey in a planned and well-coordinated policy of mass killings and elimination of the Armenian nation on its homeland. It was the first genocide of the 20th century. There is no doubt that the international community's condemnation of the Armenian Genocide during the First World War could prevent the Holocaust of six million Jews by the Nazi regime during World War II, "said Baibourtian.