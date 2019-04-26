Armenia, Cambodia hold political consultations

From April 24 to 26, a delegation led by Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia Ouch Borith arrived in Armenia to hold political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, reports the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Today marked the first political consultations between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs during which the parties discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including the opportunities for the expansion and deepening of partnership, cooperation within international organizations and particularly the genocide prevention agenda.
Head of the delegation of Armenia, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Avet Adonts stated that there are good perspectives for the friendly cooperation at international platforms and in several fields of economy.
The results of the consultations were summed up during the meeting with Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who stated that the conduct of such discussions provides the opportunity to consider the perspectives for future enhancement and deepening of the cooperation between the two countries and benchmark the future actions.
On April 24, the Cambodian delegation visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.
During the visit to Armenia, the delegates had meetings at the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, the Ministries of Economic Development and Investments and Transport, Communication and Information Technologies and paid a visit to TUMO Center for Creative Technologies.